India, Gambia sign MoU to strengthen cooperation in governance reforms

India and Gambia signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for strengthening and promoting bilateral cooperation between the two countries personnel administration and governance reforms on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 20:42 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India and Gambia signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for strengthening and promoting bilateral cooperation between the two countries personnel administration and governance reforms on Thursday. Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions said that the MoU was signed today virtually, said an official release.

"The cooperation in areas such as improving performance management system in government, implementation of contributory pension scheme and, e-Recruitment in government form part of the areas to be covered under the activities of MoU," the statement said It was mutually decided that towards the formation of the work plan, a meeting of a joint working group would be held soon, it added.

The Union Cabinet on June 30 approved the signing of MoU between the nations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

