Left Menu

Super Junior's Kim Heechul and TWICE's Momo confirm their break up

K-pop group Super Junior's Kim Heechul and TWICE's Momo have broken up after a year and a half of their public dating.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 09-07-2021 11:30 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 11:30 IST
Super Junior's Kim Heechul and TWICE's Momo confirm their break up
K-pop group Super Junior's Kim Heechul and TWICE's Momo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Seoul [South Korea], July 9 (ANI/Global Economic): K-pop group Super Junior's Kim Heechul and TWICE's Momo have broken up after a year and a half of their public dating. Super Junior's agency Label SJ and TWICE's agency JYP Entertainment announced on the 8th, "They have confirmed their break up."

Kim Heechul and Momo went public with their relationship public in January 2020, months after denying rumours of their budding romance. Kim Hee-chul debuted in the KBS 2TV teen drama 'Rounding Up' in 2005.

Also, he joined in group Super Junior debuted the same year. Currently, he makes appearances in various talk shows and programs. Momo debuted as TWICE in 2015, currently has huge popularity around the world, including Japan. (ANI/Global Economic)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

 India
2
Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to get as sick

Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to ...

 Australia
3
Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senvion India

Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senv...

 India
4
German robot manufacturer KUKA taps Nokia for 5G private wireless networking

German robot manufacturer KUKA taps Nokia for 5G private wireless networking

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021