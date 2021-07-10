Left Menu

Four civilians killed in separate blasts in Afghanistan's Kabul, Kandahar provinces

Four civilians were killed in two separate explosions in Afghanistan's Kabul and Kandahar provinces on Saturday morning, TOLOnews reported citing Police and security sources.

ANI | Kandahar | Updated: 10-07-2021 13:23 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 13:23 IST
Four civilians killed in separate blasts in Afghanistan's Kabul, Kandahar provinces
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Four civilians were killed in two separate explosions in Afghanistan's Kabul and Kandahar provinces on Saturday morning, TOLOnews reported citing Police and security sources. In a statement, Kabul Police said that an explosion happened at a property dealer's office in Tapa-e-Karte Naw in district 8 at around 9.10 am (local time) today.

Two civilians were killed and four more were wounded in the explosion, the statement said adding that an investigation has started into the incident. Meanwhile, security sources said that two civilians were killed and three more, including two police officers, were wounded in an explosion in Daman district in Kandahar today.

TOLOnews reported that as per sources the blast targeted a vehicle carrying Pir Mohammad, the district governor of Daman, but he has survived the explosion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO and more

Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers...

 Global
2
Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

 India
3
South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

 South Africa
4
Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this weekend

Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this we...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021