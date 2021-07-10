Left Menu

109 terrorists killed in southern Afghanistan battles

At least 109 Taliban terrorists were killed and 25 injured during battles and clashes in two Afghan southern provinces on Friday, as fighting raged in the country, the military confirmed on Saturday.

ANI | Kandahar | Updated: 10-07-2021 13:49 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Afghanistan

Kandahar [Afghanistan], July 10 (ANI/Xinhua): At least 109 Taliban terrorists were killed and 25 injured during battles and clashes in two Afghan southern provinces on Friday, as fighting raged in the country, the military confirmed on Saturday. In Kandahar province, 70 Taliban terrorists were killed and eight others wounded after Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) supported by Afghan Air Force (AAF) conducted a cleanup operation in Police District 7 of provincial capital, Kandahar city and neighboring suburban Dand district, army's 205th Attal Corps said in a statement.

Early on Friday Taliban attacked ANDSF positions and tried to infiltrate to Kandahar city, triggering day-long heavy battles. In neighboring Helmand province, 39 Taliban terrorists were killed and 17 wounded after ANDSF backed by the AAF targeted a Taliban aggregation in Qala-e-Bulan, an area on the outskirts of the provincial capital, Lashkar Gah city, according to army's 215th Maiwand Corps.

Two terrorists' local key leaders, Tazagul and Nehmon, were among the killed, according to the source. Huge amount of terrorists' weapons and ammunition were also destroyed in the two provinces.Details about possible casualties on the side of the security forces were unclear. The Taliban terrorists group has not made comments on the reports so far.

While the US and NATO troops have been leaving the country, violence in the country is on the rise. To check the situation, the Afghan government security forces also continued to press the terrorists. (ANI/Xinhua)

