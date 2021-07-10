Left Menu

US, French Defence chiefs agree to increase cooperation on special operations: Pentagon

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his French counterpart Florence Parly signed an agreement to increase cooperation in the area of special operations, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said in a statement.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-07-2021 15:07 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 15:07 IST
US, French Defence chiefs agree to increase cooperation on special operations: Pentagon
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Washington [US] July 10 (ANI/Sputnik): US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his French counterpart Florence Parly signed an agreement to increase cooperation in the area of special operations, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said in a statement. "Secretary Austin and Minister Parly concluded their meeting with a signing ceremony of the US-France Roadmap for Increased Cooperation in the Area of Special Operations," Kirby said on Friday.

"The Roadmap signals US and French intent to identify areas where increased special operations coordination and cooperation is possible," he added. Kirby said the two defence chiefs specifically discussed bilateral cooperation to address security challenges in the Middle East and Africa.

In June, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said terrorism remains the key threat to stability in the Middle East and Africa. Shoigu said after the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) was eradicated in Syria and Iraq, most of the fighters moved to Libya, but there are also terrorist cells in Mali, the Central African Republic and Mozambique. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO and more

Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers...

 Global
2
Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

 India
3
South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

 South Africa
4
Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this weekend

Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this we...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021