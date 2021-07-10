US, French Defence chiefs agree to increase cooperation on special operations: Pentagon

Washington [US] July 10 (ANI/Sputnik): US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his French counterpart Florence Parly signed an agreement to increase cooperation in the area of special operations, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said in a statement. "Secretary Austin and Minister Parly concluded their meeting with a signing ceremony of the US-France Roadmap for Increased Cooperation in the Area of Special Operations," Kirby said on Friday.

"The Roadmap signals US and French intent to identify areas where increased special operations coordination and cooperation is possible," he added. Kirby said the two defence chiefs specifically discussed bilateral cooperation to address security challenges in the Middle East and Africa.

Advertisement

In June, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said terrorism remains the key threat to stability in the Middle East and Africa. Shoigu said after the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) was eradicated in Syria and Iraq, most of the fighters moved to Libya, but there are also terrorist cells in Mali, the Central African Republic and Mozambique. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)