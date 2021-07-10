Bangladesh records 8,772 new COVID-19 cases, 185 deaths

Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 10 (ANI/Xinhua): Bangladesh reported 8,772 new COVID-19 cases and 185 more deaths on Saturday taking the total tally to 1,009,315 and death toll to 16,189, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said. The official data showed that 27,884 samples were tested in the last 24 hours as of 8:00 am local time Saturday across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stands at 868,139, including 5,755 recoveries on Saturday, said the DGHS. According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is 1.60 per cent and the current recovery rate is 86.01 per cent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases at 11,651 on July 8 and the highest number of 212 deaths on July 9. To curb the virus transmission, Bangladesh imposed a strict one-week COVID-19 lockdown on July 1, which has subsequently been extended till July 14 and army personnel have been deployed to patrol alongside civilian forces to maintain law and order. (ANI/Xinhua)

