Left Menu

Rights group urges UK govt to grant asylum to Afghan women prone to Taliban attacks

Human and women's rights groups on Sunday asked the UK administration to provide asylum to the vulnerable Afghan women amid the US troops withdrawal and increase in Taliban violence in the war-torn country.

ANI | London | Updated: 11-07-2021 12:02 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 12:02 IST
Rights group urges UK govt to grant asylum to Afghan women prone to Taliban attacks
UK PM Boris Johnson . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Human and women's rights groups on Sunday asked the UK administration to provide asylum to the vulnerable Afghan women amid the US troops withdrawal and increase in Taliban violence in the war-torn country. The Khaama Press reported that the campaigners have asked UK to join the US in granting visas to prominent female journalists, politicians and activists prone to the Taliban threats and also airlift Afghan interpreters and its embassy's staff and security guards in Kabul

Earlier, the groups have asked the Biden administration to provide up to two thousand visas specifically for vulnerable women and their advocates who are at risk after the US troops pull out from Afghanistan. Neither UK nor the US administration has shown a green signal for the recommendation made by these groups.

This comes amid a surge in violence in Afghanistan. The Taliban has intensified its offensive against the government after foreign forces have started withdrawing from the war-torn country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should I have my AstraZeneca booster shot at 8 weeks rather than 12? Here’s the evidence so you can decide

Should I have my AstraZeneca booster shot at 8 weeks rather than 12? Here’s ...

 Australia
2
Third-largest diamond found in June, then a bigger one days later. What’s behind the monster gem boom?

Third-largest diamond found in June, then a bigger one days later. What’s be...

 Australia
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism...

 Global
4
Indian researchers spot rare superluminous supernova shining with borrowed energy source

Indian researchers spot rare superluminous supernova shining with borrowed e...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021