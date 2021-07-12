Left Menu

Jaishankar, Cypriot counterpart discuss cooperation, including travel amid COVID

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Monday spoke with his Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides and discussed bilateral cooperation, including travel in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 17:24 IST
Jaishankar, Cypriot counterpart discuss cooperation, including travel amid COVID
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Monday spoke with his Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides and discussed bilateral cooperation, including travel in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a tweet, Jaishankar informed that he also discussed recent developments in Cyprus.

"Had a telephonic conversation with FM @Christodulides on recent developments in Cyprus. Also discussed our cooperation in the COVID context, including on travel," he said. This call comes a few months after the two ministers, during a virtual meeting in February this year, undertook a detailed review of bilateral ties.

A statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that both leaders had appreciated the upward trajectory in the bilateral ties and had agreed to maintain the momentum of high-level exchanges, economic cooperation and people-to-people ties. They had also discussed possibilities of cooperation to counter the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; Australia reports first 2021 local COVID-19 death and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; A...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space touris...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variants simultaneously; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variant...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021