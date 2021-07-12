Jaishankar, Cypriot counterpart discuss cooperation, including travel amid COVID
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Monday spoke with his Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides and discussed bilateral cooperation, including travel in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Monday spoke with his Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides and discussed bilateral cooperation, including travel in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a tweet, Jaishankar informed that he also discussed recent developments in Cyprus.
"Had a telephonic conversation with FM @Christodulides on recent developments in Cyprus. Also discussed our cooperation in the COVID context, including on travel," he said. This call comes a few months after the two ministers, during a virtual meeting in February this year, undertook a detailed review of bilateral ties.
A statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that both leaders had appreciated the upward trajectory in the bilateral ties and had agreed to maintain the momentum of high-level exchanges, economic cooperation and people-to-people ties. They had also discussed possibilities of cooperation to counter the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)
