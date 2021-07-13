Left Menu

8 killed, 9 missing after building collapses in China's Jiangsu

Eight people were killed and nine others remain missing after an annex to a hotel collapsed in the city of Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, local authorities said Tuesday.

8 killed, 9 missing after building collapses in China's Jiangsu
Eight people were killed and nine others remain missing after an annex to a hotel collapsed in the city of Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, local authorities said Tuesday. The accident took place at about 3.33 pm on Monday, during which 23 people were trapped, according to the rescue headquarters.

As of 7 am on today, 14 people have been traced, of whom one is unscathed, five are in stable condition while nine remain missing. Preliminary investigations found that the collapse was triggered by an unauthorized renovation, according to the government of Wujiang district, where the hotel is located.

Further investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.

