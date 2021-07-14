Left Menu

Brazil's Bolsonaro hospitalized with abdominal pains - Reports

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday was taken to the army hospital in the capital city of Brasilia after feeling abdominal pains, national media reported.

ANI | Brasilia | Updated: 14-07-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 18:36 IST
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brasilia [Brazil] July 14 (ANI/Sputnik): Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday was taken to the army hospital in the capital city of Brasilia after feeling abdominal pains, national media reported.

The Globo news outlet reported that the president was undergoing medical tests.

In September 2018, Bolsonaro was stabbed and injured in the intestines as he campaigned in the state of Minas Gerais ahead of the presidential election. Since then he has undergone several surgeries. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

