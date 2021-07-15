Jaishankar concludes Dushanbe trip with bilateral meeting with Tajik FM

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday concluded his two-day Dushanbe trip with a bilateral meeting with his Tajik counterpart Sirojiddin Muhriddin. "Concluded my Dushanbe trip with a bilateral meeting with Tajik FM Sirojiddin Muhriddin. Thank him for his hospitality and consideration," tweeted Jaishankar.

He also stressed upon the importance of the strategic partnership between the two countries. "Agreed that the strategic partnership between India and Tajikistan is even more relevant in the coming times," tweeted the EAM.

Jaishankar, was in the Tajikistan capital to attend the meetings of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers and the SCO Contact Group on Afghanistan. He was invited by Tajikistan Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin, to take part in the meetings of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers on July 13-14.

Jaishankar also met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the sidelines of the SCO in Dushanbe, where he conveyed that that unilateral change of status quo of the border area is not acceptable to India. This meeting was the second face-to-face talk between Jaishankar and Wang Yi since the stand-off started in early May last year at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The discussions between the two leaders focused on the outstanding issues along the LAC in the Western Sector. (ANI)

