US Charge d'Affaires condoles death of Indian photojournalist in Afghanistan

US Charge d'Affaires to Afghanistan Ross Wilson on Friday expressed condolences over the death of Reuters photojournalist Danish Siddiqui who was killed on duty in Afghanistan while he was covering the war-torn country. While calling Reuters journalist's death a tragedy, Wilson noted that the Danish is the latest of 54 reporters who have been killed in Afghanistan.

"I am seeing heartbreaking reports that Reuters photojournalist Danish Siddiqui has been killed while covering fighting in Kandahar. It is a tragedy for #Afghanistan and the world that Danish is the latest of 54 reporters who have been killed or murdered," Wilson tweeted. "My condolences to his family, to his colleagues at Reuters and to all Afghans who benefited when he shined his powerful light on the conflict. I call for a comprehensive ceasefire now," he said in a subsequent tweet.

Siddiqui was the Chief Photographer for Reuters in India. He was reported killed during the ongoing violence in Kandahar's Spin Boldak district. This comes as the Taliban captured Spin Boldak district in Kandahar this week. Fierce fighting has been underway in Kandahar, especially in Spin Boldak.

On Thursday, Pakistan had confirmed that the Taliban were in control of a key town on the Afghan side of its border area. "They have taken control of Spin Boldak border crossing," said Pakistan foreign ministry spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, as quoted by Pakistan Observer. This comes after the Taliban's claim that they have seized the border town as part of an offensive across the war-torn country. Local media on Wednesday reported that the Taliban have captured the main border crossing with Pakistan, in southern Kandahar province. (ANI)

