Left Menu

24 killed, 31 remain missing after storm strikes fishing ships in central Indonesia

Rescuers have found 24 bodies and kept searching for 31 other missing persons after 18 ships were hit by a storm in waters off West Kalimantan province in central Indonesia days ago, the top rescuer of the province said on Wednesday.

ANI | Jakarta | Updated: 21-07-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 21-07-2021 21:10 IST
24 killed, 31 remain missing after storm strikes fishing ships in central Indonesia
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Jakarta [Indonesia], July 21 (ANI/Xinhua): Rescuers have found 24 bodies and kept searching for 31 other missing persons after 18 ships were hit by a storm in waters off West Kalimantan province in central Indonesia days ago, the top rescuer of the province said on Wednesday. The incident took place in Sambas district when two tug boats and fishing ships had already taken position near the coast, and some others were on their way to the territory in response to the warning from the weather agency of the possibility of extreme weather conditions, said Yopi Haryadi, head of the provincial search and rescue office.

"The death toll rises to 24 with 31 still our target in the search and rescue operation," he told Xinhua via phone. Haryadi said that a storm hit the area two days a week ago.

He said that a total of 83 people on board the ships have been rescued safely during the search and rescue operation. According to the procedures, the operation would be carried out in three more days, said Eryk Subariyanto, head of the operational unit of the provincial search and rescue office.

However, the weather condition which started worsening on Wednesday may hamper the search mission within the next three days, he told Xinhua via phone. The mission involved a helicopter, a plane and ships, according to him. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Security

EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Securit...

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant in Italy; Olympics-WHO head Tedros backs Tokyo Games amid pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant ...

 Global
3
IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

 India
4
Belgium's National Day: Google honors heroes working on pandemic, flood disasters

Belgium's National Day: Google honors heroes working on pandemic, flood disa...

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021