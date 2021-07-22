Left Menu

15 killed, 26 injured in rain-related incidents in Pak's KP

Atleast 15 people have been killed and 26 others suffered injuries in separate rain-related incidents during a recent spell of heavy downpour in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, local authorities said.

Atleast 15 people have been killed and 26 others suffered injuries in separate rain-related incidents during a recent spell of heavy downpour in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, local authorities said. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), in a report, said that children and women were among those who lost their lives in heavy monsoon rain-triggered flash floods and different rain-related incidents in the past 7 days, Xinhua reported.

According to the authority, the majority of casualties happened due to roof collapsing and flash floods incidents in Kohat and Lower Dir districts of the province. The civil administration along with rescue teams and police have been carrying out rescue and relief operations in the affected districts. Authorities also cleared several roads for traffic after they got blocked due to land sliding.

The PDMA has also directed the local authorities to accelerate the pace of relief work and stay vigilant as there are predictions of more rain in several districts of the province. (ANI)

