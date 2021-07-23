Sweden ratifies, deposits framework agreement of International Solar Alliance

Sweden on Friday ratified and deposited the framework agreement of the International Solar Alliance (ISA), an initiative of India aimed at promoting renewable energy and sustainable development, informed the Embassy of Sweden in New Delhi. According to the embassy, Sweden membership of the International Solar Alliance entered into force on 17 July.

Speaking about Sweden's membership, Sweden's Ambassador to India, Klas Molin said, "Sweden is happy to join the International Solar Alliance." "Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven reiterated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi the need for enhanced global cooperation at their last meeting. The creation and development of the ISA as an instrumental framework, in which India plays a leading role, is an important step in this direction," Molin said.

He added, "Sweden hopes to bring its expertise and its experience in renewable energy and clean energy technologies to discussions in the ISA and hopes to contribute in meeting the challenges related to climate change." Taking to Twitter, Sweden's Ambassador to India said, "Happy to see Dr Ajay Mathur again, this time at the @isolaralliance, which Sweden is now a part of! Good exchange of ideas on possible synergies."

Dr Ajay Mathur, Director General, ISA, said, " I am extremely delighted to welcome the Kingdom of Sweden. This is the starting point of a strategic partnership between ISA and Sweden. I am sure we can achieve sustainable, equitable and more prosperous future for all through solar energy." Meanwhile, Denmark became the first country to ratify International Solar Alliance Framework Agreement (ISA FA) after amendments to it entered into force on January 8.

ISA is an alliance of over 120 countries initiated by India, most of them being sunshine countries which lie either completely or partly between the Tropic of Cancer and the Tropic of Capricorn. (ANI)

