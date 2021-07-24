Left Menu

Vietnam announces 15-day lockdown in capital Hanoi

Vietnam has announced a 15-day lockdown of the capital Hanoi as a wave of coronavirus spreads from the southern region of the Mekong River Delta.

Hanoi [Vietnam] July 24 (ANI/FENA): Vietnam has announced a 15-day lockdown of the capital Hanoi as a wave of coronavirus spreads from the southern region of the Mekong River Delta. The lockdown order prohibits more than two people from gathering in public. Only government offices, hospitals and essential shops can remain open.

Earlier in the week, the city suspended all outdoor activities and ordered the closure of non-essential businesses after an increase in the number of cases, reports the AP. On Friday, Hanoi reported 70 confirmed cases of the infection, while there are over seven thousand infected in the country. Nearly 5,000 are from Vietnam's largest metropolis, south of Ho Chi Minh City, which has extended the lockdown until August 1st. (ANI/FENA)

