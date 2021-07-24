Left Menu

Palestine says teen protestor shot dead by Israeli soldiers

Palestinian authorities on Saturday claimed that a teenager was shot dead by Israeli soldiers at a protest over alleged illegal Israeli settlements in West Bank.

ANI | Jerusalem | Updated: 24-07-2021 23:06 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 23:06 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Palestine

Palestinian authorities on Saturday claimed that a teenager was shot dead by Israeli soldiers at a protest over alleged illegal Israeli settlements in West Bank. Al Jazeera reported quoting the Palestinian health ministry that 17-year-old Mohammed Munir al-Tamimi, who suffered gunshot wounds succumbed later in hospital.

The Red Crescent said 320 Palestinians were injured in the clashes, including 21 by live fire, 68 by rubber-tipped bullets and many others by tear gas. The area has seen regular demonstrations against illegal settlement expansion on Palestinian land.

The Israeli army said its soldiers had responded "with riot dispersal means" after Palestinians hurled rocks at them. Israel said two of its soldiers were "lightly injured" in the violence. Hundreds of Palestinians attended the teenager's funeral in the occupied West Bank, Al Jazeera reported further citing Palestinian media. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

