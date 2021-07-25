Left Menu

Russia records 24,072 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Russia registered 24,072 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 6,126,541, the federal response center said Sunday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 25-07-2021 15:20 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 15:20 IST
Russia records 24,072 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], July 25 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia registered 24,072 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 6,126,541, the federal response center said Sunday.

Moscow had the highest number of new cases at 3,406; the Moscow region was second highest with 2,191; St. Petersburg third highest with 1,934.

In the past 24 hours, 779 deaths of patients with COVID-19 were registered and 18,678 recoveries. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long opening ceremony speech; Gymnastics- For medals, U.S. women face biggest opponents - each other and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long openin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - RKI; China's Sinovac evaluates vaccine plant in Chile and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - R...

 Global
4
Longer gap in Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccines boosts antibody levels: Study

Longer gap in Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccines boosts antibody levels: Study

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021