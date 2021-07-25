Left Menu

Kidnappers in Nigeria release 28 abducted schoolchildren, says report

The kidnappers in the Nigerian state of Kaduna released 28 Bethel Baptist Academy students abducted three weeks ago, Sputnik reported citing local newspapers on Sunday.

ANI | Lagos | Updated: 25-07-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 21:23 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

Lagos [Nigeria], July 25 (ANI/Xinhua): The kidnappers in the Nigerian state of Kaduna released 28 Bethel Baptist Academy students abducted three weeks ago, Sputnik reported citing local newspapers on Sunday. According to Daily Trust, about 80 students are still captive, the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Kaduna, John Hayab, said, according to Sputnik.

A total of 121 students were abducted from the secondary school in northern Nigeria on July 5. For each of them, the kidnappers demanded a 500,000 Nigerian nairas (1,216 dollars) ransom. One of the hostages was later released on health grounds, and at least five escaped, it further reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

