Russia records 23,032 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Russia registered 23,032 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 23,239 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,172,812, the federal response center said on Tuesday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 27-07-2021 14:48 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 14:48 IST
Represenative image . Image Credit: ANI
Moscow [Russia], July 27 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia registered 23,032 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 23,239 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,172,812, the federal response center said on Tuesday. "Over the past day, 23,032 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 2,129 cases (9.3%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase fell to 0.37%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 2,623 daily infections, down from 2,629 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by the Moscow region with 1,973 cases, down from 2,161, and St. Petersburg with 1,923 cases, down from 1,929. The response center reported 779 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, up from 727 the day before, raising the country's total death toll to 155,380.

In the same 24 hours, 20,116 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, up from 16,200 the day before, bringing the total to 5,526,950. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

