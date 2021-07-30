Left Menu

Attack kills 19 civilians in West Niger

Nineteen civilians were killed on Wednesday in an armed attack in western Niger near the border with Mali, the Interior Ministry announced Thursday evening.

ANI | Niamey | Updated: 30-07-2021 15:04 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 15:04 IST
Attack kills 19 civilians in West Niger
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Niger

Niamey [Niger], July 30 (ANI/Xinhua): Nineteen civilians were killed on Wednesday in an armed attack in western Niger near the border with Mali, the Interior Ministry announced Thursday evening. A group of unidentified armed individuals attacked the Banibangou district of the Deye Koukou village in the Tillabery region, causing 19 deaths, three injuries and one missing, the ministry said in a press release.

"Security and health measures have been reinforced in the area," and investigation has been launched to locate the perpetrators of this attack, it added. The region has in recent years seen a growing number of deadly attacks against the country's armed forces and civilian populations. Since the beginning of 2021, more than 300 civilians have been massacred in this area, according to official statistics. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

 Global
3
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Russia's new Nauka space module set to dock with ISS and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021