Indian soldiers arrive in Russia for Indra-2021 drills

Indian soldiers have arrived in Russia for the Indra-2021 drills in the Volgograd Region, a spokesman for the Southern Military District (SMD) told reporters on Sunday.

ANI | Rostov-On-Don | Updated: 01-08-2021 20:17 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Rostov-on-Don [Russia], August 1 (ANI/Sputnik): Indian soldiers have arrived in Russia for the Indra-2021 drills in the Volgograd Region, a spokesman for the Southern Military District (SMD) told reporters on Sunday. "At the Gumrak airport, Volgograd, a group of 250 soldiers of the Indian armed forces arrived to take part in the Indra-2021 international exercise," Vadim Astafyev said.

Upon arrival, the Indian soldiers headed to the field camp located at the SMD Prudboy ground in the Volgograd Region. Indra-2021 will run from August 1-13 and involve 250 soldiers from motor-rifle, tank, and artillery divisions, as well as intelligence troops of the SMD, as well as 250 Indian soldiers. More than 100 units of military hardware will be used in the drills. The exercise will focus on counterterrorism. (ANI/Sputnik)

