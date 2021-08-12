Left Menu

Peru's prosecutors open probe into prime minister on suspicion of terrorism

The Peruvian prosecutor's office said it has launched an investigation into Prime Minister Guido Bellido and the leader of the ruling Free Peru party, Vladimir Cerron, on suspicion of terrorism.

ANI | Lima | Updated: 12-08-2021 15:34 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 15:34 IST
Peru's prosecutors open probe into prime minister on suspicion of terrorism
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Peru

Lima [Peru], August 12 (ANI/Sputnik): The Peruvian prosecutor's office said it has launched an investigation into Prime Minister Guido Bellido and the leader of the ruling Free Peru party, Vladimir Cerron, on suspicion of terrorism. "The Supraprovincial Prosecutor's Office Specialized in Crimes of Terrorism and Against Humanity of Huanuco city has opened an investigation against Vladimir Cerron Rojas over an alleged terrorism offense. Guido Bellido Ugarte, Guillermo Bermejo Rojas, and Alex Jose Pimentel Vidal are also included in the investigation," the office said.

According to prosecutors, the investigation was launched after a police report revealed that Cerron and Bellido have allegedly been in contact with Victor Quispe Palomino, the leader of the rebel Maoist group Shining Path. The Shining Path group originated in the 1960s among university teachers and students of one of the poorest Peruvian departments of Ayacucho. In 1980, it reorganized into an armed group and began terrorist activities against government officials. After the defeat in the early 1990s, the group joined local drug dealers, according to Peruvian authorities. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule; Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper

Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner...

 Global
4
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021