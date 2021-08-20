Left Menu

Indonesia reports 20,004 new COVID-19 cases, 1,348 more deaths

The number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 20,004 within one day to 3,950,304, with the death toll adding by 1,348 to 123,981, the country's health ministry said on Friday.

Jakarta [Indonesia], August 20 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 20,004 within one day to 3,950,304, with the death toll adding by 1,348 to 123,981, the country's health ministry said on Friday. According to the ministry, 26,122 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of patients recovering from COVID-19 to 3,499,037.

To date, at least 30.75 million people in the country have received two shots of vaccines, while 56.50 million have taken the first doses, the ministry added. Indonesia is targeting to vaccinate 208.2 million people. (ANI/Xinhua)

