Left Menu

Hyundai Motor Honorary Chairman Chung Mong-koo donates 10 billion won to establish Vaccine Innovation Center

Hyundai Motor Group's Honorary Chairman Chung Mong-koo will donate 10 billion won to the Korea University Foundation to establish and operate 'Chung Mong-koo Vaccine Innovation Center,' which has been promoted by Korea University Medical Center.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 01-09-2021 14:02 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 14:02 IST
Hyundai Motor Honorary Chairman Chung Mong-koo donates 10 billion won to establish Vaccine Innovation Center
Hyundai Motor Group's Honorary Chairman Chung Mong-koo (right) will donate 10 billion won to Korea University Foundation to establish and operate 'Chung Mong-koo Vaccine Innovation Center'.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Seoul [South Korea], September 1 (ANI/Global Economic Reporter): Hyundai Motor Group's Honorary Chairman Chung Mong-koo will donate 10 billion won to the Korea University Foundation to establish and operate 'Chung Mong-koo Vaccine Innovation Center,' which has been promoted by Korea University Medical Center. Hyundai Motor Group and Korea University Foundation held a donation agreement ceremony at the Inchon Memorial Hall of Korea University on the 31st. On behalf of Honorary Chairman Chung Mong-koo, Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Eui-sun attended. Korea University Foundation Chairman Kim Jae-ho also participated together. President Chung Jin-taek of Korea University, Vice President Kim Young-hoon, President Kim Geol and President Gong Young-woon of Hyundai Motor Group also joined.

According to Hyundai Motor Group, Honorary Chairman Chung said, "In order to help the people who support the group, we decided to donate to the vaccine innovation center, which will contribute to development of Korean domestic vaccines. We hope it will help to overcome pandemic and get out health and happiness back." Honorary Chairman Chung Mong-koo has emphasized his belief that the company should reply to the people who have supported the group. It is analyzed that the donation to the vaccine innovation center is a part of this philosophy of social contribution.

The donation will be delivered to Korea University Medical Center, which will run the "'Chung Mong-koo Vaccine Innovation Center,' and will be used to develop domestic vaccines and expand research infrastructure for prevention and treatment of global infectious diseases after COVID-19. (ANI/Global Economic)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021