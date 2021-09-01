Left Menu

France lauds India's efforts at UNSC for steering Council's response on Afghanistan, maritime security

France on Wednesday lauded efforts taken by India during its month-long presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), which ended on August 31 and during which it steered the Council's response on Afghanistan and maritime security.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2021 18:05 IST
India at UNSC. (Twitter/Emmanuel Lenain). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

France on Wednesday lauded efforts taken by India during its month-long presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), which ended on August 31 and during which it steered the Council's response on Afghanistan and maritime security. French ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenain said that France will continue to work closely with India at the UNSC.

"In a challenging context, India's presidency of the #UNSC in August helped steer the Council's response to the situation in #Afghanistan and make progress on key issues such as #maritime security. France will continue to work closely with India at #UNSC," tweeted Lenain. The UNSC's resolution on Afghanistan addresses India's key concerns pertaining to the war-ravaged country.

On August 15, Kabul had fallen to the Taliban. The 15-member UNSC council adopted its first resolution on the situation in Afghanistan, a resolution in which the member states reiterated the importance of combating terrorism in Afghanistan and noted the Taliban's relevant commitments. The resolution called for the Taliban to facilitate safe passage for people wanting to leave Afghanistan, allow humanitarians to access the country, and uphold human rights, including for women and children.

Over the last few days, India has been in continuous touch with key members of the UNSC on the matter. There have been three earlier statements by the UNSC on Afghanistan this month on August 6, 16 and 27.

Also, India as the UNSC president for August 2021 noted the threats to maritime safety and security and called upon the members to consider implementing the 2000 UN Convention against Transnational Organized Crime. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

