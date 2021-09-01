Afghanistan: Internet services snapped in Panjhshir valley

Internet services have been snapped by Taliban in Afghanistan's Panjshir province while roads leading to the valley have also been blocked by the group. Panjshir is the only province that has not fallen to the Taliban after the country's takeover by the outfit.

The local residents of the province said that they are facing serious challenges in absence of phone and internet network cut down, Tolo News reported. "They have cut off telecommunication services in Panjshir for the last two days. Panjshir people are facing challenges in this regard and cannot get in touch with their relatives living in other parts of the country," said Gul Haidar, a Panjshir resident.

Mustafa, a Kabul resident also informed that his relatives and friends live in Panjshir but he cannot contact them. "All my relatives and friends are in Panjshir. Unfortunately, on one hand, the road to Panjshir is closed and on the other hand, the communication networks are not working," he said. The Taliban movement has also blocked the routes leading to the Panjshir valley due to which food prices have significantly increased in the valley, Tolo News reported.

The developments came two days after the Taliban attacked an outpost in Afghanistan's Panjshir province. The valley lies in the Hindu Kush mountains, approximately 90 miles north of Kabul. The Taliban have been unable to take this major holdout of resistance after steamrolling across pro-government troops in a matter of months. (ANI)

