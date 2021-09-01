EAM Jaishankar thanks Oman for supporting repatriation flights from Afghanistan.
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Wednesday thanked Oman for supporting India's repatriation flights from Afghanistan.
"Good to talk to Omani Foreign Minister @badralbusaidi. Discussed Afghanistan and Covid. Thank Oman for supporting our repatriation flights," Jaishankar tweeted. The situation in Afghanistan has been deteriorating after the Taliban seized control of the war-ravaged country earlier this month. On August 15, the Afghan government fell soon after President Ashraf Ghani left the country.
Meanwhile, Jaishankar is set to visit Slovenia, Croatia and Denmark from September 2-5, as part of a tour to review the bilateral relationship with the three Central European countries. (ANI)
