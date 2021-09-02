India's Ambassador to US hosts Indian Foreign Secy, US' Deputy Secy State at India House

India's Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu hosted Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla and United States Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman along with other dignitaries at India House on Wednesday. Sandhu, Shringla and Sherman interacted on various facets of the India-US partnership.

Taking to Twitter, Sandhu tweeted, "Pleasure to host Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla this evening at India House. Appreciate presence of @DeputySecState Wendy Sherman & senior officials frm @StateDept @WHNSC & office of @ClimateEnvoy. Excellent interactions on various facets of India-US partnership." Several senior officials from the US Department of State, National Security Council and Office of Special Presidential Envoy for Climate were also present at India House. (ANI)

