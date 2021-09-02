Left Menu

India's Ambassador to US hosts Indian Foreign Secy, US' Deputy Secy State at India House

India's Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu hosted Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla and United States Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman along with other dignitaries at India House on Wednesday.

India's Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu hosted Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla and United States Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman along with other dignitaries at India House on Wednesday. Sandhu, Shringla and Sherman interacted on various facets of the India-US partnership.

Taking to Twitter, Sandhu tweeted, "Pleasure to host Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla this evening at India House. Appreciate presence of @DeputySecState Wendy Sherman & senior officials frm @StateDept @WHNSC & office of @ClimateEnvoy. Excellent interactions on various facets of India-US partnership." Several senior officials from the US Department of State, National Security Council and Office of Special Presidential Envoy for Climate were also present at India House. (ANI)

