Rubbing salt to 7 decades-long struggle, China celebrates 70 yrs of 'peaceful liberation of Tibet'

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) after tormenting and torturing Tibetan folks for seven consecutive decades, shamelessly celebrated the 70th year of 'peaceful liberation of Tibet' in Lhasa. Dawa Kyab, writing in The HK Post said that the CCP is shamelessly celebrating the 70 years of 'peaceful liberation of Tibet'.

China is accountable for 70 years of violent repression in Tibet since the forcible signing (May 23, 1951) of the 17 point agreement which brought misery to the Tibetans and the destruction of Tibetan religion, culture and identity. On May 23, 1951, some of the delegates of the 14th Dalai Lama made an agreement with the Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China (PRC). The agreement was known as the '17 Point Agreement'.

The 17 Point agreement highlighted, "The people of all ethnic groups in Tibet and the big family of the motherland work together to create a beautiful new life, and the sense of happiness is constantly enhanced." But after the signing of documents, the Chinese government acted contrarily. In March 1959, eight years after the Agreement was signed, PRC violated point 4 that says, "The central authorities will not alter the existing political system in Tibet. The central authorities also will not alter the established status, functions and powers of the Dalai Lama".

Likewise, one after another the CCP violated all the points of that agreement and finally occupied Tibet by brutal force. With that agreement, Tibet lost its independence and Tibetan folks got the lives of prisoners, whose human rights and freedom is being violated for decades, says Kyab. The 70 years of 'peaceful liberation of Tibet' celebration was attended by several Chinese authorities. Wang Yang, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), and the fourth-ranking member of the Politburo Standing Committee of the CCP addressed a celebratory gathering on August 19, 2021 in Lhasa, to formally launch events marking the 70th anniversary of the 'peaceful liberation of Tibet', reported The HK Post.

He addressed the attendees and said, "Since 1959, Tibet has embarked on a path from darkness to brightness, from backwardness to progress, from poverty to prosperity, from autocracy to democracy, and from closeness to openness," He further added, "A thriving socialist new Tibet is standing tall and firm at the rooftop of the world." During his speech, Wang labelled the 'peaceful liberation of Tibet' a major victory in the cause of the liberation of the Chinese people and China's reunification.

Going through most of the standard CCP talking points on the Tibet issue, he mentioned the socio-economic achievements of the TAR in the past 70 years, reported The HK Post. All the things that Wang Yang told that day, doesn't exist in reality. Have Tibetans really progressed under the Chinese rule?, asked Kyab.

The land of Tibet is just deteriorating because of the Chinese policies. The CCP has destroyed several regions in Tibet by mining and deforestation. Whatever the constructions the Chinese government has done in the name of progress are only for the Chinese profit. They brought railways so that they could transport the mining goods and other material resources from Tibet to China faster and in the largest quantity.

The CCP planted huge dams in Tibet, but for what? Only to stop the courses of water bodies and accumulated them in enormous dams to finally divert them into the Chinese territory. Is that what the progress means?, Kyab asked. The Chinese celebration of 70 years of the peaceful liberation of Tibet also reminds us how hundreds of thousands of Tibetans died defending their country and in the future, more will take their place. Overall, the Chinese act of 'peaceful liberation of Tibet' was only meant to invade Tibet, said Kyab.

China 'celebrating' 70 years of its colonialism in Tibet, is a challenge to the wisdom and conscience of the civilized world but is also an attempt to whitewash all its colonial crimes like genocide, cultural annihilation, loot of natural resources, and blatant denial of human rights to the Tibetan people. 70 years of occupation of Tibet has turned out to be a futile exercise for China as it has failed to win the hearts and minds of the Tibetan people. And even after a century, the Chinese rule in Tibet will always remain unacceptable by the Tibetans, reported The HK Post. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)