Foreign Secretary Shringla, US Secretary of State Blinken discuss situation in Afghanistan, bilateral ties

Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla called on US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday in Washington and held discussions on bilateral ties and the situation in Afghanistan.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-09-2021 23:22 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 23:22 IST
Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla called on US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday in Washington and held discussions on bilateral ties and the situation in Afghanistan. Taking to Twitter, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla called on US Secretary of State @SecBlinken. Discussions touched on bilateral ties and the situation in Afghanistan."

Earlier in the day, Shringla also met the US deputy secretary of state Wendy Sherman in Washington to advance the India-US Strategic partnership across various sectors. On Wednesday, India and the US also held a bilateral 2+2 Inter-sessional meeting in Washington DC and exchanged assessments on developments in South Asia, the Indo-Pacific region and the western Indian Ocean.

Both sides reviewed the progress made since the last 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue held in October 2020 and preparations for the forthcoming dialogue later this year. The two sides took stock of the progress and developments in the bilateral agenda under the India-US strategic partnership, including defence, global public health, economic and commercial cooperation, science and technology, clean energy and climate finance, and people to people ties, a press release from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed. (ANI)

