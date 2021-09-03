Left Menu

UK will ensure safe passage for those who want to leave Afghanistan: Dominic Raab

The United Kingdom Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Thursday met with the evacuees from Afghanistan who are being hosted by Qatar and said that the UK will continue working with their partners in response to the humanitarian plight and ensure safe passage for those who want to leave the war-torn country.

ANI | London | Updated: 03-09-2021 00:27 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 00:27 IST
UK will ensure safe passage for those who want to leave Afghanistan: Dominic Raab
UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab (Photo Credit: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The United Kingdom Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Thursday met with the evacuees from Afghanistan who are being hosted by Qatar and said that the UK will continue working with their partners in response to the humanitarian plight and ensure safe passage for those who want to leave the war-torn country. "Today I met evacuees from Afghanistan who are being hosted by our Qatari friends. The UK has already committed £286m of life-saving aid & will continue working with our partners in response to the humanitarian plight and ensure safe passage for those who want to leave," Raab tweeted.

On Thursday morning, Raab arrived in Qatar to discuss the Afghanistan situation with Qatar Foreign Minister in Doha. UK foreign secretary earlier said there was a need to engage with the Taliban on Afghanistan, but the United Kingdom had no immediate plans to recognise its government, Al Jazeera reported.

Raab said that the UK was not going to recognise the Taliban "any time in the foreseeable future", adding that he will judge the group by its actions, not by words. Meanwhile, Qatar has been working with the Taliban to reopen Kabul's airport "as soon as possible", Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said, adding that the Gulf state was also seeking technical assistance from Turkey, Al Jazeera reported.

The situation in Afghanistan has been deteriorating after the Taliban seized control of the war-ravaged country. On August 15, the Afghan government fell soon after President Ashraf Ghani left the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
2
BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be In Breach Of Payment Services Act - Spokesperson

BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be I...

 Singapore
3
Science News Roundup: Launching into space? Not so fast. Insurers balk at new coverage; Brazilian viper venom may become tool in fight against coronavirus, study shows and more

Science News Roundup: Launching into space? Not so fast. Insurers balk at ne...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion ban; Moderna seeks U.S. authorization for COVID-19 vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion ban...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021