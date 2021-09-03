Left Menu

At least 26 people dead in US due to hurricane Ida-triggered floods

At least 26 people have died after flash floods triggered by hurricane Ida hit parts of New York, New Jersey, and across the northeast US, local media reported on Thursday (local time).

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-09-2021 02:27 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 02:27 IST
At least 26 people dead in US due to hurricane Ida-triggered floods
At least 26 people dead in US in hurricane-triggered floods. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

At least 26 people have died after flash floods triggered by hurricane Ida hit parts of New York, New Jersey, and across the northeast US, local media reported on Thursday (local time). Eight people were confirmed dead in New York City, including a 2-year-old boy, a 48-year-old female and a 50-year-old man who were all found inside a home in the Jamaica neighborhood of Queens as a result of the severe weather, Fox News reported.

Officials said at least eight people died in New Jersey - four were found dead in an apartment complex in Elizabeth, the city's mayor and a spokesperson told local media. Three people died in Pennsylvania's suburban Montgomery County and Connecticut State Police and local authorities said an on-duty state trooper was swept away in his cruiser and later taken to a hospital. A 19-year-old man was found dead in Maryland.

The remnants of Ida brought record levels of rain to the mid-Atlantic and northeast US. Early on Thursday afternoon, US President Joe Biden said that he had spoken with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and intended to speak with Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf.

"We want to express my heartfelt thanks to all the first responders and everyone working through the night well into the morning to save lives and get power back," Fox News quoted Biden as saying. "There's a lot of damage. I made clear to the governors: My team at the Federal Emergency Management Agency, FEMA, is on the ground ready to provide all the assistance that's needed," said Biden.

On Wednesday, the US had deployed thousands of National Guard troops to aid first responders by rescuing trapped victims, clearing roads and distributing food and water in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. "More than 5,400 Guardsmen from 11 states were in Louisiana on Wednesday, assisted first responders with 36 aircraft, 74 boats, 198 high-water vehicles, generators and engineers," National Guard Bureau General Daniel Hokanson said in a press release on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
2
BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be In Breach Of Payment Services Act - Spokesperson

BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be I...

 Singapore
3
Science News Roundup: Launching into space? Not so fast. Insurers balk at new coverage; Brazilian viper venom may become tool in fight against coronavirus, study shows and more

Science News Roundup: Launching into space? Not so fast. Insurers balk at ne...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion ban; Moderna seeks U.S. authorization for COVID-19 vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion ban...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021