White House says there are 'active' ISIS-K threats in Afghanistan

The White House on Thursday said that there continue to be active threats from Islamic State-Khorasan Province (ISIS-K) in Afghanistan and that officials are in close touch with the roughly 100 American citizens remaining in the country following the US military withdrawal, local media reported.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-09-2021 02:43 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 02:43 IST
White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki. Image Credit: ANI
The White House on Thursday said that there continue to be active threats from Islamic State-Khorasan Province (ISIS-K) in Afghanistan and that officials are in close touch with the roughly 100 American citizens remaining in the country following the US military withdrawal, local media reported. During a press briefing, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that the number of Americans still in Afghanistan following the full US troop withdrawal is "closer to 100."

"We are in close touch with the State Department, our diplomatic officials, with all of these individuals and are working in close coordination to discuss how they can leave the country, and if they can leave the country," Fox News quoted Psaki as saying. Talking about the charter flights, Psaki said that the United States does not have personnel on the ground in Afghanistan, and confirmed that the US "does not control air space."

"There are active, continue to be active, ISIS-K threats," Psaki said, adding that there is "concern" about these potential charter flights and "where these flights go," as ISIS has a "keen interest" in aviation targets, reported Fox News. Psaki also gave an updated breakdown of evacuees who actually made it to the US between August 17 and August 31, saying that in total, 31,107 people have arrived, CNN reported.

Earlier this week, US President Joe Biden warned the Islamic State-Khorasan Province (ISIS-K), the group which killed 13 US troops in a suicide bombing at Kabul airport, and said that the US is not done with the terrorist group. "To ISIS-K we are not done with you yet," Biden said, adding that "to those who wish America harm, we will hunt you down and you will pay the ultimate price."

The United States forces left Afghanistan on Tuesday morning, marking the end of a chaotic and messy exit from America's longest war. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

