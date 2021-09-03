Left Menu

Landslide claims six lives in western Nepal

At least six people lost their lives while two are still missing in Western Nepal after a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall swept away houses early on Friday morning in Parbat district, local Police confirmed.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 03-09-2021 11:37 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 11:37 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal has been recording a high number of casualties attributed to flooding and landslide disasters during the monsoon season annually.

The monsoon rain pattern has again been activated in the Himalayan Nation which has brought rainfall to various parts of the nation. (ANI)

