Left Menu

US in 'constant contact' with Americans remaining in Afghanistan who still wish to leave: Blinken

US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken on Friday (local time) said that the United States is in "constant contact" with Americans remaining in Afghanistan who still wish to leave the country.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-09-2021 01:35 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 01:35 IST
US in 'constant contact' with Americans remaining in Afghanistan who still wish to leave: Blinken
US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken on Friday (local time) said that the United States is in "constant contact" with Americans remaining in Afghanistan who still wish to leave the country. "Our new team in Doha, Qatar is running, we are in constant contact with Americans who remain in Afghanistan, and wish to leave...we've assigned management team for the same," said Blinken days after troops' withdrawal from Afghanistan, which has fallen to the Taliban.

Blinken said that "we continue to maintain channels of communication with the Taliban on issues such as its commitment to let people leave Afghanistan should they choose to do so." He also said that helping Afghans is more than a priority for the United States.

"Helping Afghans is more than a priority for us...It's an ongoing commitment...UNSC resolution makes clear the international community's expectations of the Taliban, including freedom of travel, upholding basic rights of Afghans, women & children," Blinken said. "We are working closely with our partners in Qatar and Turkey to help get the airport in Kabul up and running as quickly as possible," he added.

Earlier on Thursday, Blinken spoke with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and thanked him for Qatar's effort to assist with the safe transit of US citizens, and other evacuees from Afghanistan. Blinken commended Qatar for our strong partnership to promote regional security and discussed other important bilateral efforts to advance US-Qatar ties, the US Department of State said in a statement.

The United States forces left Afghanistan on Tuesday morning, marking the end of a chaotic and messy exit from America's longest war. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States
3
Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact on teenagers

Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; Launching into space? Not so fast. Insurers balk at new coverage and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021