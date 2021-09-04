Left Menu

UK records another 42,076 coronavirus cases

Another 42,076 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 6,904,969, according to official figures released Friday.

ANI | London | Updated: 04-09-2021 03:16 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 03:14 IST
UK records another 42,076 coronavirus cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

London [UK], September 4 (ANI/Xinhua): Another 42,076 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 6,904,969, according to official figures released Friday. The country also reported another 121 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 133,041. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

The latest data came as Britain's vaccine advisory body announced that coronavirus vaccines for healthy children aged between 12 and 15 should not be recommended. The Joint Committee on Vaccine and Immunisation (JCVI) provided the assessment, saying the COVID jabs should not be recommended to those in this age group on health grounds alone, but the body has advised the government to look at "wider issues" including the impact of the virus on schooling.

The decision on healthy children was based on concerns over an extremely rare side effect of the Pfizer vaccine which causes heart inflammation, according to the BBC. More than 88 percent of people aged 16 and over in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine and nearly 80 percent have received both doses, the latest figures showed. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States
3
Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact on teenagers

Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; Launching into space? Not so fast. Insurers balk at new coverage and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021