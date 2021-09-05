Left Menu

6 people shot in Washington, at least 3 dead

At least three people were killed and three others were injured in a shooting in Washington D.C., local police said.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-09-2021 10:25 IST | Created: 05-09-2021 10:25 IST
6 people shot in Washington, at least 3 dead
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Washington [US], September 5 (ANI/Sputnik): At least three people were killed and three others were injured in a shooting in Washington D.C., local police said. "Confirmed shooting in 600 block of Longfellow Street, NW around 7:30 pm [23:30 GMT on Saturday]. 3 victims have been pronounced dead and 3 victims are suffering from non-life-threatening injuries," the DC Police Department said on Twitter.

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee told reporters that the suspects exited a vehicle and fired shots into a crowd of people on Saturday night. All of the victims are adults. The police chief said that the reward for anyone with information on the shooting is $75,000. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
People with uncomplicated liver transplant & no co-morbidities didn't have poor Covid outcome:Study

People with uncomplicated liver transplant & no co-morbidities didn't have p...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; New kidney problems linked to 'long COVID'; loss of smell may be followed by other smell distortions

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; China develops prototype miniature helicopter for Mars missions and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global
4
Australia's reports record daily COVID-19 cases, braces for worse

Australia's reports record daily COVID-19 cases, braces for worse

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021