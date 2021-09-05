Left Menu

ASEAN's Myanmar envoy urges for ceasefire to supply humanitarian needs

ASEAN's special envoy to Myanmar Erywan Yusof has urged for a 4-month cease-fire by all sides in the country's conflict in an attempt to enable the smooth delivery of the first batch of humanitarian assistance, a media report said on Sunday.

ASEAN's special envoy to Myanmar Erywan Yusof has urged for a 4-month cease-fire by all sides in the country's conflict in an attempt to enable the smooth delivery of the first batch of humanitarian assistance, a media report said on Sunday. Last week, in a video conference with Myanmar's military-appointed foreign minister Wunna Maung Lwin, Yusof proposed the cease-fire until the end of this year, Japan's Kyodo News reported on Sunday.

He also said that the military had accepted it. "This is not a political cease-fire. This is a cease-fire to ensure safety, (and) security of the humanitarian workers" as they go out and distribute aid to the people safely," Kyodo News quoted him as saying.

Yusof stressed that the Myanmar side didn't have any disagreement with regard to the ceasefire. He had also passed his proposal indirectly to parties opposed to the military's rule following the recent coup. Myanmar's military, the Tatmadaw has been accused of committing violence against pro-democracy forces and armed ethnic minorities.

On February 1, the Myanmar military overthrew the civilian government and declared a year-long state of emergency. The coup triggered mass protests, which were quashed with deadly violence in the country. Elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and members of her National League for Democracy (NLD) party were detained.

Meanwhile, over 945 people have been confirmed to be killed since the military takeover on February 1, according to Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP). (ANI)

