Taliban's regime in Afghanistan to be led by spiritual figure, say reports

The Taliban's upcoming governing system in Afghanistan is said to be headed by a spiritual figure appointed as Amr al-Muminin, local media reports said on Sunday.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 05-09-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 05-09-2021 22:19 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The Taliban's upcoming governing system in Afghanistan is said to be headed by a spiritual figure appointed as Amr al-Muminin, local media reports said on Sunday. Sources close to the Taliban said that the new government will be transitional or interim, with a spiritual figure appointed as Amr al-Muminin, and another as prime minister, TOLOnews reported on Sunday.

Inamullah Samangani, a member of the Taliban's Cultural Commission, said: "We have to be a little more patient. Of course, all I can say is that the Commander of the Faithful, Shaykh al-Hadith Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada, will be in charge of this system," reported TOLOnews. The Taliban have not yet officially provided much detail on the structure of the new government. However, the outfit said that consultations on the next government have been completed and they would soon make the announcement of a new government.

The creation of the prime minister's post in the system sparked heated debate recently. As the Taliban have not announced a new government in the last 20 days. It's believed that the delay was due to differences in opinions and ongoing consultations to resolve the issue. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

