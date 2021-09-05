Left Menu

Pakistan reports over 3,700 COVID-19 cases in 24 hrs, positivity rate at 6.47 per cent

Pakistan on Sunday reported over 3,700 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 6.47 per cent.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 05-09-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 05-09-2021 22:30 IST
Pakistan reports over 3,700 COVID-19 cases in 24 hrs, positivity rate at 6.47 per cent
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan on Sunday reported over 3,700 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 6.47 per cent. Pakistan reported 61 more COVID-19 related deaths, showed the data from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), reported The News International.

3,747 positive cases of coronavirus were reported after 57,908 tests were taken across the country in the past 24 hours, according to the NCOC's data. With fresh 61 fatalities, the nationwide death toll due to COVID-19 reached 26,175, reported The News International.

Meanwhile, Sindh decided to launch a Covid vaccination drive at schools, and colleges from September 6. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

