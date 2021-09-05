Left Menu

Mullah Baradar meets top UN official for humanitarian efforts

Taliban's deputy head Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar met UN under-secretary-general Martin Griffiths, urging the UN's humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan on Sunday, reported local media.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 05-09-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 05-09-2021 22:33 IST
Mullah Baradar meets top UN official for humanitarian efforts
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Taliban's deputy head Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar met UN under-secretary-general Martin Griffiths, urging the UN's humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan on Sunday, reported local media. Baradar met Martin Griffiths at the country's foreign ministry in Kabul. Griffiths said that the UN will continue its support and cooperation to Afghanistan, TOLOnews reported on Sunday.

Earlier, the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) termed the Afghanistan situation a "humanitarian emergency of internal displacement" as more than half a million Afghan civilians have been displaced from the war-ravaged country. "More than half a million Afghan civilians have already been displaced. The full impact of the evolving political situation isn't clear. What is clear is that we are witnessing large-scale displacement amid what is now a humanitarian emergency of internal displacement," UNHRC tweeted.

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that he will convene a high-level humanitarian conference for Afghanistan on September 13. Secretary-General Guterres, in a statement on Tuesday, expressed his deep concern about the humanitarian and economic crisis in Afghanistan and the threat of a total collapse in basic services. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
People with uncomplicated liver transplant & no co-morbidities didn't have poor Covid outcome:Study

People with uncomplicated liver transplant & no co-morbidities didn't have p...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; New kidney problems linked to 'long COVID'; loss of smell may be followed by other smell distortions

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; China develops prototype miniature helicopter for Mars missions and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global
4
Australia's reports record daily COVID-19 cases, braces for worse

Australia's reports record daily COVID-19 cases, braces for worse

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021