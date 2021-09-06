Left Menu

Spokesperson of Resistance Front in Afghanistan Fahim Dashti killed in Panjshir province

Fahim Dashti, a spokesman of the Resistance Front was killed in fighting in Panjshir province on Sunday, reported TOLOnews citing a source from Panjshir.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 06-09-2021 02:25 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 02:25 IST
Fahim Dashti, Spokesman for the Panjshir Resistance [Image: Twitter @FahimDashty]]. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Fahim Dashti, a spokesman of the Resistance Front was killed in fighting in Panjshir province on Sunday, reported TOLOnews citing a source from Panjshir. Dashti was a senior member of the Jamiat-e-Islami party and a member of the Federation of Afghan Journalists, as reported by the Khaama Press.

The Panjshir Valley lies in the Hindu Kush mountains, approximately 90 miles north of Kabul. The Taliban have been unable to take this major holdout of resistance after steamrolling across pro-government troops in a matter of months. The developments came after the war over Panjshir province escalated from Friday night and reports have emerged that the valley may collapse soon. However, resistance forces denied such claims, The Khaama Press reported.

In another recent development, Ahmad Massoud, the leader of the resistance forces in Afghanistan's northeastern province of Panjshir, on Sundays said resistance forces are ready to cease fighting and start negotiations if the Taliban leave the province, Sputnik reported on Sunday. Massoud also added that the National Resistance Front is committed to peacefully resolving differences with the Taliban in accordance with the principles of religion and morality. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

