Left Menu

South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology

The Korea Institute of Materials Science (KIMS) under the Ministry of Science and ICT announced on the 3rd that the results of Dr Lee Chang-hoon's team in the steel materials research lab were listed in TOP100 materials selected by 'Scientific Reports.'

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 06-09-2021 11:11 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 11:11 IST
South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology
Korea Institute of Materials Science.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Seoul [South Korea], September 6 (ANI/Global Economic): The Korea Institute of Materials Science (KIMS) under the Ministry of Science and ICT announced on the 3rd that the results of Dr Lee Chang-hoon's team in the steel materials research lab were listed in TOP100 materials selected by 'Scientific Reports.' Dr Lee's research team was recognized for developing the world's first lightweight stainless steel, which is about 20 per cent lighter than existing stainless steel.

In order to reduce the weight, the research team added 12 per cent of aluminium, which is easily broken, while, they reduced the brittleness of steel by optimizing the number of alloy elements, such as carbon, manganese, and chromium. In particular, this material produces a thin oxide layer with chromium that enables it to withstand corrosion.

KIMS said that this research can promote the development of steel technology by overcoming corrosion and weight, which are the main disadvantages of existing steel. "This achievement has set a new scientific and social example of steel technology," said Lee Jung-hwan, director of KIMS. "KIMS will make the effort to contribute to the development of steel technology."

An international science journal 'Scientific Report' selects and publishes the most downloaded papers in each field as the TOP100 list every year. (ANI/Global Economic)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
2
Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells that release drug

Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells th...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to present COVID-19 booster shot data to FDA experts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC; Britain's COVID-19 cases up by 2.4% over past week and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021