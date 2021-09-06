Afghanistan's situation vital for regional stability: Bangladesh I&B Minister

Bangladesh Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Monday said the stability of Afghanistan is definitely important for regional stability and his country is keeping a close eye on the latest developments. Responding to a question on recognition of the Taliban the minister said it is too early to say anything as no government has been formed yet.

"We are keeping an eye on the Afghanistan situation and we are closely monitoring the situation. Stability in Afghanistan is definitely important for the stability of the region. It seems too early to say anything as there is no government in Afganisthan," Mahmud told ANI here. Dr Mahmud, who was present in the national capital to inaugurate Bangabandhu Media Centre at the Press Club of India, said the event is of great significance for the two neighboring countries.

"This is indeed great significance. In the year when we are celebrating the centenary of Bangabandhu, we are also celebrating 50 years of independence of Bangladesh along with 50 years of the India-Bangladesh relationship anniversary. It is indeed very significant that will help to strengthen the ties between journalist community and thereby strengthen the ties between people of Bangladesh and India," he added. Talking about the purpose of his visit, the minister highlighted that the issue of connectivity will be key agenda while crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for taking bilateral relations to a greater height.

He further said, "I m going to meet the foreign minister, foreign secretary, information and broadcasting minister. We have a range of issues, we have an excellent relationship between Bangladesh and India. This relationship under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and PM Shiekh Hasina has gone to a new height. One of the vital issues is connectivity because India and Bangladesh government are working on connectivity and better connectivity will be set up between two countries that will benefit the people of both the countries." Regarding the Bangabandhu media Center, to mark the birth anniversary of the founding President of Bangladesh, Sheikh Mujibur Rehman, the Bangladesh High Commission and the Press club on India (PCI) have taken this initiative jointly. The MoU was signed by the Secretary-general of the PCI, Vinay Kumar, and the Press Minister at the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi. (ANI)

