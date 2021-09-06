Left Menu

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla arrives at Vienna Airport ahead of World Conference of Speakers of Parliament

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla arrived at Vienna International Airport on Monday ahead of the Fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament (5WCSP) organised by the Austrian Parliament, Inter-Parliamentary Union and the United Nations.

ANI | Vienna | Updated: 06-09-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 19:03 IST
Indian Parliamentary delegation received by Indian Ambassador to Austria.. Image Credit: ANI
The Indian delegation was received by India's Ambassador to Austria Jaideep Mazumder. "The World Conference of Speakers of Parliament is held regularly every five years with the goal to reinforce the parliamentary dimension of global governance. Sri @JaideepMazumder, Ambassador of India to Austria, Montenegro & Holy See, welcomed the Indian delegation at the airport," according to a tweet by Indian Embassy in Austria.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is accompanied by Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha Harivansh and other senior officers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

