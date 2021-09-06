Left Menu

UK says will rescue nearly 300 Afghans who supported its forces

The UK has said that it would put all its efforts to rescue nearly 300 Afghans who assisted the country's forces earlier and are now stuck under the Taliban regime.

ANI | London | Updated: 06-09-2021 23:03 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 23:03 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The UK has said that it would put all its efforts to rescue nearly 300 Afghans who assisted the country's forces earlier and are now stuck under the Taliban regime. Britain has announced to do its utmost to rescue more than 300 Afghans who helped its armed forces and are now in Afghanistan, reported Al Jazeera.

While addressing parliament, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson could not give details on the numbers of British-Afghans who remained in Afghanistan after the UK's airlift was over. However, he said that 311 people were left behind who are eligible for the country's Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy.

Last month, the UK's Royal Air Force evacuated thousands of people from Afghanistan after the Taliban took control of the country. In August, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel had said that the country would accept nearly 20,000 Afghan refugees fleeing from Afghanistan and priority will be given to women and girls.

"Our new Afghan Citizens' Resettlement Scheme will welcome up to 20,000 people who have been forced to flee Afghanistan, with the first 5,000 arriving in the next year," Patel said in a statement issued by British High Commission. The United Kingdom will offer shelter primarily to women and girls, who are "facing a chilling future" under the Taliban's rule as well as Afghan interpreters, teachers and community workers, who worked alongside the UK mission. (ANI)

