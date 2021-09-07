Turkey launches mandatory PCR tests for unvaccinated in some sectors

Ankara [Turkey], September 7 (ANI/Xinhua): Turkey on Monday started mandatory PCR test for unvaccinated people in some professions and began to seek negative test results for intercity travellers via public transportation as part of the measures against COVID-19. People who fail to submit a vaccine card for at least two jabs or a negative PCR test result will not be allowed for intercity transportation.

The Turkish government also imposed obligatory PCR tests on teachers, school staff and university students who are not vaccinated, while schools resumed in-person education on Monday. Authorities also demand PCR tests for people attending public entertainment events.

Turkey on Monday confirmed 20,962 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 6,519,016, according to its health ministry. The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 271 to 58,377, while 29,327 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 301,164 tests were conducted over the past day, it said. Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 49.94 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 38.62 million had their second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 97.98 million doses including third booster jabs. (ANI/Xinhua)

