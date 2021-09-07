Over 1.51 million people affected in 27 counties due to drought in China

Over 27 counties and districts in Gansu, northwest China have been facing drought due to sustained hot weather and low precipitation since July. These conditions are expected to continue, affecting more than 1.51 million people and damaging approximately 60,000 hectares of crops, according to the local weather bureau, reported Xinhua.

Since the beginning of this year, the province had received 14 per cent less rainfall than the same period in normal years. Precipitation in central and eastern Gansu decreased by 50 to 80 per cent during the hot season, said the provincial meteorological bureau.

The bureau's forecast said droughts would continue in September due to weak rainfalls, reported Xinhua. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)