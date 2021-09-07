Left Menu

Over 1.51 million people affected in 27 counties due to drought in China

Over 27 counties and districts in Gansu, northwest China have been facing drought due to sustained hot weather and low precipitation since July.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 07-09-2021 14:44 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 14:44 IST
Over 1.51 million people affected in 27 counties due to drought in China
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Over 27 counties and districts in Gansu, northwest China have been facing drought due to sustained hot weather and low precipitation since July. These conditions are expected to continue, affecting more than 1.51 million people and damaging approximately 60,000 hectares of crops, according to the local weather bureau, reported Xinhua.

Since the beginning of this year, the province had received 14 per cent less rainfall than the same period in normal years. Precipitation in central and eastern Gansu decreased by 50 to 80 per cent during the hot season, said the provincial meteorological bureau.

The bureau's forecast said droughts would continue in September due to weak rainfalls, reported Xinhua. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology

South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel techn...

 South Korea
2
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
3
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
4
PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021