Over 30 bodies of Houthi rebels pulled from frontline in Yemen's Marib: medic

Altogether 32 bodies of Yemen's Houthi rebel fighters were pulled from a frontline in the country's Marib province on Tuesday, according to a medic from neighboring province of al-Bayda.

ANI | Sana'a | Updated: 07-09-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 19:05 IST
Represntative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Yemen

Sana'a [Yemen], September 7 (ANI/Xinhua): Altogether 32 bodies of Yemen's Houthi rebel fighters were pulled from a frontline in the country's Marib province on Tuesday, according to a medic from neighboring province of al-Bayda. "The bodies were pulled from Marib's southwestern district of Rahabah and brought to a health facility in al-Bayda's district of Rada'a," the medic told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.

"They would be sent to their villages in the northern provinces of Amran, Saada and Hajjah for burial," he said. Last week, the Houthis advanced into al-Kulah, the center town of Rahabah district, after deadly fighting with the government troops.

Fighting in the western part of Marib is still ongoing, according to military sources. The Iran-backed Houthi rebels launched in February a major offensive on Marib in an attempt to seize control of the oil-rich province, the last northern stronghold of the Saudi-backed Yemeni government. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

